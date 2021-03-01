Recap: University City triumphs over Clayton

Jalen Hampton posted 32 points and 14 rebounds to lead University City over visiting Clayton 88-49 Monday.
-
Boys basketball roundup: Ladue chops down Kirkwood; Fox upends Lindbergh
-
Belleville East stays unbeaten, stuns Edwardsville on Brown's half-court buzzer beater
-
New Haven comes up short in district final loss to Wellsville
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
O'Fallon Christian rolls to second consecutive district title by beating Trinity
Also finishing in double figures for University City were Carleton Thomas (15), Larry Abbey (12) and Justin Holland (10).
University City (16-3) plays at home against Cardinal Ritter on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.