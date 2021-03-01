 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: University City triumphs over Clayton
0 comments

Recap: University City triumphs over Clayton

  • 0

Jalen Hampton posted 32 points and 14 rebounds to lead University City over visiting Clayton 88-49 Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for University City were Carleton Thomas (15), Larry Abbey (12) and Justin Holland (10).

University City (16-3) plays at home against Cardinal Ritter on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports