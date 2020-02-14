Recap: University City triumphs over Fox

University City got double-doubles from Larry Abbey (11 points, 10 assists) and Jalen Hampton (18 points, 10 rebounds) defeating Fox 87-41 Friday at Fox.
The Lions shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 12 shots. Also finishing in double figures for University City were Carleton Thomas (22), Brandon Ming (13) and Trayvon Robinson (13).
University City (14-7) goes on the road to play John Burroughs on Tuesday, February 25 at 4:30 p.m. Fox (7-15) plays at home against Parkway North on Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m.