Larry Abbey posted 10 points and 13 assists to lead University City over McCluer South-Berkeley 75-21 Monday at McCluer South-Berkeley.
The Lions shot 77% (30 of 39) from the field, while McCluer South-Berkeley was five of 29 (17%). Also finishing in double figures for University City were Jalen Hampton (16), Trayvon Robinson (16) and Justin Holland (13). Davion Moody led the way for McCluer South-Berkeley with 9 points.
University City (2-2) hosts St. Dominic on Thursday at 6 p.m. McCluer South-Berkeley (0-4) will host Summit on Wednesday at 7 p.m.