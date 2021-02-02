 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: University City triumphs over Parkway Central
0 comments

Recap: University City triumphs over Parkway Central

  • 0

University City triumphed over Parkway Central 76-40 Tuesday at Parkway Central.

The Lions were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 12 of 25 shots. The leading scorers for University City were Jalen Hampton (20), Barry Thomas (15), Brandon Ming (13) and Bryce Spiller (13). Joe Siervo was the leading scorer for Parkway Central with 11 points and Oliver Kokal added 10.

University City (12-3) goes on the road to play Ritenour on Thursday at 7 p.m. Parkway Central (5-8) plays at home against Lindbergh on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports