Recap: University City triumphs over Parkway Central

University City triumphed over Parkway Central 76-40 Tuesday at Parkway Central.
The Lions were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 12 of 25 shots. The leading scorers for University City were Jalen Hampton (20), Barry Thomas (15), Brandon Ming (13) and Bryce Spiller (13). Joe Siervo was the leading scorer for Parkway Central with 11 points and Oliver Kokal added 10.
University City (12-3) goes on the road to play Ritenour on Thursday at 7 p.m. Parkway Central (5-8) plays at home against Lindbergh on Thursday at 6 p.m.