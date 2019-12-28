Recap: Urbana beats Jennings

Urbana beat visiting Jennings 76-59 Saturday.
Damarion Shanklin was the leading scorer for Jennings with 32 points.
Urbana (2-1) travels to Hazelwood Central on Sunday at 3 p.m. Jennings (4-5) will host Pattonville on Monday, January 6 at 5:30 p.m.
Urbana beat visiting Jennings 76-59 Saturday.
Damarion Shanklin was the leading scorer for Jennings with 32 points.
Urbana (2-1) travels to Hazelwood Central on Sunday at 3 p.m. Jennings (4-5) will host Pattonville on Monday, January 6 at 5:30 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.