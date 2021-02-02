Recap: Valley Park defeats Principia

Valley Park defeated visiting Principia 55-49 Tuesday.
Charley Hoffman was the leading scorer for Principia with 22 points.
Valley Park (3-10) plays at Hancock on Friday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. Principia (1-6) hosts MICDS on Friday at 6 p.m.
