Recap: Valley Park downs Principia

Valley Park fell behind visiting Principia 40-40 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 60-51 win Friday.

Will Geary led Valley Park with 24 points, while Tarron Walker-Townsend finished with 11 and Josh Parson added 10. Noah Omondi was the leading scorer for Principia with 23 points and Xavier Da-Silva added 14. The leading rebounder for Valley Park was Josh Parson (8).

Valley Park (2-4) will host St. Clair on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Principia (0-5) will host Bayless on Monday at 5:30 p.m.