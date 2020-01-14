Recap: Valley Park tops Bayless

Jake Marietta posted 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Valley Park past Bayless 45-34 Tuesday at Bayless.
Poor free throw shooting did not help the Bronchos. They hit only six of 17 while the Hawks made 19 of 32. Also finishing in double figures for Valley Park was Demetrius Johnson with 10 points. Jordan Grant led Bayless with 11 points and Cameron Gunter added 11. The other leading rebounder for Valley Park was Billy Cahalane (15). The leading rebounder for Bayless was Loubert Ladouceur (13)
Valley Park (4-6) will host Hancock on Tuesday, January 21 at 6:30 p.m. Bayless (2-10) plays at home against Providence Christian on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.