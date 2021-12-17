Recap: Valley Park triumphs over Gateway Science Academy

Valley Park triumphed over visiting Gateway Science Academy 61-19 Friday.
The Hawks were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 22 shots. Will Geary led Valley Park with 18 points, while Tarron Walker-Townsend finished with 13 and Clark Menley added 10. Darrion Jackson was the leading scorer for Gateway Science Academy with 9 points. The leading rebounder for Valley Park was Will Geary (15).
Valley Park (4-6) goes on the road to play Orchard Farm on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Gateway Science Academy (1-6) visits Gateway STEM on Monday at 6 p.m.
