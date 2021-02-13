 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Valmeyer beats Marissa
0 comments

Recap: Valmeyer beats Marissa

  • 0

Valmeyer beat visiting Marissa 40-23 Saturday.

Nathan Touchette led the way for Valmeyer with 20 points.

Valmeyer (2-0) goes on the road to play Steeleville on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Marissa (0-1) plays at home against New Athens on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports