Recap: Valmeyer beats Marissa

Valmeyer beat visiting Marissa 40-23 Saturday.
Nathan Touchette led the way for Valmeyer with 20 points.
Valmeyer (2-0) goes on the road to play Steeleville on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Marissa (0-1) plays at home against New Athens on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
