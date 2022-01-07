 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Valmeyer downs Lebanon, Illinois
Valmeyer downed visiting Lebanon, Illinois 36-27 Friday.

Vincent Oggero led Valmeyer with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Valmeyer was Jordan McSchooler (8).

Valmeyer (1-14) plays at Saxony Lutheran on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Lebanon, Illinois (0-8) travels to Sparta on Saturday at 6 p.m.

