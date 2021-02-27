Recap: Valmeyer handily defeats Marissa

Valmeyer handily defeated Marissa 51-28 Saturday at Marissa.
Harry Miller led the way for Valmeyer with 20 points and Jacob Rowold added 13.
Valmeyer (6-2) will host Red Bud on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Marissa (2-4) hosts Steeleville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
