 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Valmeyer handily defeats Marissa
0 comments

Recap: Valmeyer handily defeats Marissa

  • 0

Valmeyer handily defeated Marissa 51-28 Saturday at Marissa.

Harry Miller led the way for Valmeyer with 20 points and Jacob Rowold added 13.

Valmeyer (6-2) will host Red Bud on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Marissa (2-4) hosts Steeleville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports