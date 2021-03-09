 Skip to main content
Recap: Valmeyer handily defeats New Athens
Valmeyer handily defeated visiting New Athens 55-32 Tuesday.

The leading scorers for Valmeyer were Jordan McSchooler (11), Jacob Rowold (11), Henry Weber (11) and Nathan Touchette (10). Mason Page led New Athens with 13 points.

Valmeyer (8-5) plays at Lebanon, Illinois on Thursday at 6 p.m. New Athens (3-6) plays at Red Bud on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

