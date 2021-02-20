Recap: Valmeyer topples New Athens

Valmeyer toppled New Athens 54-40 Saturday at New Athens.
Jacob Rowold was the leading scorer for Valmeyer with 20 points and Nathan Touchette added 14. Gannon Birkner led the way for New Athens with 16 points.
Valmeyer (3-1) goes on the road to play Steeleville on Monday at 6 p.m. New Athens (0-2) plays at Dupo on Monday at 6 p.m.
