Recap: Valmeyer triumphs over Dupo
Valmeyer cruised to a 63-31 win over visiting Dupo Monday.

Nathan Touchette led Valmeyer with 18 points, while Henry Weber finished with 11 and Jacob Rowold added 10.

Valmeyer (7-5) plays at home against New Athens on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Dupo (1-9) hosts Marissa on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

