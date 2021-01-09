Recap: Van Buren downs Gateway Legacy Christian Acade

Van Buren downed visiting Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 56-48 Saturday.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for Gateway Legacy Christian Acade. Gateway Legacy Christian Acade could only hit on zero of one, while Van Buren made 14 of 21. Hayden Barnes led Van Buren with 19 points, while Hayden Hills finished with 19 and Corbin Dougherty added 10. Kevin Mejia was the leading scorer for Gateway Legacy Christian Acade with 11 points.
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (1-3) plays at De Smet on Monday at 6 p.m.