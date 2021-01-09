 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Van Buren downs Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
0 comments

Recap: Van Buren downs Gateway Legacy Christian Acade

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Van Buren downed visiting Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 56-48 Saturday.

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for Gateway Legacy Christian Acade. Gateway Legacy Christian Acade could only hit on zero of one, while Van Buren made 14 of 21. Hayden Barnes led Van Buren with 19 points, while Hayden Hills finished with 19 and Corbin Dougherty added 10. Kevin Mejia was the leading scorer for Gateway Legacy Christian Acade with 11 points.

Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (1-3) plays at De Smet on Monday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports