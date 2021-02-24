 Skip to main content
Recap: Vandalia topples Staunton
Recap: Vandalia topples Staunton

Vandalia toppled Staunton 56-42 Wednesday at Staunton.

Frank Goss led Staunton with 9 points.

Vandalia (2-3) will host Pana on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Staunton (1-6) travels to Gillespie on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

