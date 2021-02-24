Recap: Vandalia topples Staunton

Vandalia toppled Staunton 56-42 Wednesday at Staunton.
-
De Smet makes big plays in fourth quarter, ends Vashon's 19-game win streak
-
Wienstroer turns up defense to help MICDS nail down Metro League crown with win over Westminster
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 11
-
Edwardsville catches fire in second half, completes season sweep of Belleville West
-
Washington battles past Parkway West down the stretch
Frank Goss led Staunton with 9 points.
Vandalia (2-3) will host Pana on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Staunton (1-6) travels to Gillespie on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.