Vandalia toppled visiting Staunton 45-32 Friday.
Ethan Booth led the way for Staunton with 14 points.
Vandalia (3-0) hosts Carlyle on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Staunton (3-2) will host Litchfield on Friday, December 20 at 6 p.m.
