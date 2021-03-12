Recap: Vashon breezes by New Madrid County Central

Vashon breezed by visiting New Madrid County Central 72-52 Friday.
The leading scorers for Vashon were Keshon Gilbert (21), Trevon Love (16), Nicholas Kern (14) and Recko Bailey (11).
Vashon (14-1) plays at home against Blair Oaks on Friday, March 19 at 10 a.m.
