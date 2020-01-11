Recap: Vashon downs Chicago Simeon
Phillip Russell had a game-high 31 points to lead Vashon to a 80-71 win over Chicago Simeon Saturday at Highland.

The Wolverines were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 22 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Vashon were Cam'Ron Fletcher (26) and Kobe Clark (11). The leading scorers for Chicago Simeon were Ahamad Bynum (26), Jeremiah Williams (12), Jaylen Drane (10) and Dylan Ingram (10). The leading rebounders for Vashon were Cam'Ron Fletcher (9) and Kobe Clark (8).

Vashon (8-3) hosts Christ The King (N.Y.) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Chicago Simeon (0-1) travels to Hazelwood Central on Saturday, February 1 at 3 p.m.

