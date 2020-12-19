 Skip to main content
Recap: Vashon handily defeats South Iron
Recap: Vashon handily defeats South Iron

Vashon handily defeated visiting South Iron 72-49 Saturday.

The leading scorers for Vashon were Nicholas Kern (20), Keshon Gilbert (13), Kennard Davis (12), Recko Bailey (10) and Trevon Love (10). Brock Wakefield led the way for South Iron with 19 points and Drenin Dinkins added 18.

Vashon (2-0) hosts St. Louis Christian on Wednesday at 5 p.m. South Iron (1-2) plays at home against Waynesville on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

