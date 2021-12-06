 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Vashon triumphs over Carnahan
0 comments

Recap: Vashon triumphs over Carnahan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Vashon triumphed over visiting Carnahan 66-23 Monday.

Vashon (6-0) plays at home against Grand Island, Nebraska on Friday at 1:20 p.m. Carnahan (0-4) will host McKinley on Monday, December 13 at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News