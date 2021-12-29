 Skip to main content
Recap: Vianney beats Marquette
Adam Sausele scored 26 points to lead Vianney to a 76-59 victory over Marquette Wednesday at Lafayette.

Also finishing in double figures for Vianney were Luke Walsh (22) and Brandon Hebrank (12). Jack Ahlbrand led the way for Marquette with 27 points and Max Harris added 12. The leading rebounders for Marquette were Jack Ahlbrand (9) and DJ Mays (8).

Vianney (7-4) hosts Parkway West on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Marquette (6-4) goes on the road to play Vianney on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

