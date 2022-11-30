Recap: Vianney defeats Gateway Legacy Christian

The Golden Griffins were outstanding from the free throw line making 22 of 26 (85 percent). Gateway Legacy Christian made only eight of 14 from the line. Also finishing in double figures for Vianney were Eddie Smajic (21) and Teddy Ochs (11). Samuel Hincapie led Gateway Legacy Christian with 35 points, while Hernan Cortes finished with 16 and Vitor Oliveira added 12.