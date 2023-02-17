Recap: Vianney downs SLUH StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Feb 17, 2023 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vianney downed SLUH 57-50 Friday at SLUH.Zachary Ortwerth led the way for SLUH with 10 points.Vianney (12-12) hosts Borgia on Tuesday at 6 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 02-17-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular De Smet holds off CBC, earns at least share of MCC championship CREVE COEUR — De Smet seniors Justin Duff and Patrick Origliasso couldn’t stop smiling. Simeon's Smith, Vashon's Irons bonded over basketball Robert Smith swore there was a jump ball. Boys basketball notebook: Hillsboro survives Festus in 3OT as Holland scores 50; SWC chase volatile as ever Hillsboro boys basketball coach Brian Sucharski looked at his team as it returned to the bench after Festus banked home a volleyball-line 3-po… Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 12 STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/8/2023 Large schoolsLast Week1. Belleville East (23-4)22. East St. Louis (18-6)13. Kirkwood (19-0)34. Tro… Breese Central ends Columbia's 16-game winning streak in battle of top Class 2A teams COLUMBIA, Ill. – Every basket was a body shot Tuesday night.