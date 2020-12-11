Recap: Vianney edges Whitfield

Vianney fell behind visiting Whitfield 52-45 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 65-63 win Friday.
Ethan Lattimore led Vianney with 21 points and Adam Sausele added 15. Nolan Simon led the way for Whitfield with 16 points.
Vianney (1-1) plays at De Smet on Friday, December 18 at 6:30 p.m. Whitfield (0-2) travels to Cardinal Ritter on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
