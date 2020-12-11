 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Vianney edges Whitfield
0 comments

Recap: Vianney edges Whitfield

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Vianney fell behind visiting Whitfield 52-45 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 65-63 win Friday.

Ethan Lattimore led Vianney with 21 points and Adam Sausele added 15. Nolan Simon led the way for Whitfield with 16 points.

Vianney (1-1) plays at De Smet on Friday, December 18 at 6:30 p.m. Whitfield (0-2) travels to Cardinal Ritter on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports