Recap: Vianney handily defeats Lutheran South
Adam Sausele had a game-high 43 points to lead Vianney to a 88-66 win over visiting Lutheran South Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for Vianney were Brandon Hebrank (10) and Luke Walsh (10). The leading scorers for Lutheran South were Peyton Hunt (23), Collin Akerson (11), Mason Arnold (11) and Cole Buscher (11).

Vianney (3-0) will host Hazelwood West on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Lutheran South (0-3) travels to MICDS on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

News