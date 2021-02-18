 Skip to main content
Recap: Vianney handily defeats Windsor (Imperial)
Vianney handily defeated visiting Windsor (Imperial) 61-38 Thursday.

Adam Sausele led Vianney with 16 points, while Brandon Hebrank finished with 11 and Ethan Lattimore added 10. Logan Chaney led Windsor (Imperial) with 10 points.

Vianney (10-8) plays at home against St. Dominic on Saturday at 1 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (10-10) plays at De Soto on Friday at 7 p.m.

