Recap: Vianney handily defeats Windsor (Imperial)

Vianney handily defeated visiting Windsor (Imperial) 61-38 Thursday.
Adam Sausele led Vianney with 16 points, while Brandon Hebrank finished with 11 and Ethan Lattimore added 10. Logan Chaney led Windsor (Imperial) with 10 points.
Vianney (10-8) plays at home against St. Dominic on Saturday at 1 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (10-10) plays at De Soto on Friday at 7 p.m.
