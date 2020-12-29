 Skip to main content
Recap: Vianney rolls past Lafayette
Vianney rolled past Lafayette 71-42 Tuesday at Lafayette.

Ethan Lattimore led Vianney with 15 points, while Bobby Braun finished with 14 and Adam Sausele added 11. Drew Byous led Lafayette with 13 points.

Vianney (3-3) travels to Troy Buchanan on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Lafayette (3-7) plays at Fort Zumwalt North on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

