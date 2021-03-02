Recap: Vianney rolls past Windsor (Imperial)

-
Vianney rolled past visiting Windsor (Imperial) 59-31 Tuesday.
Bobby Braun led the way for Vianney with 24 points. Sonny Amabile led Windsor (Imperial) with 9 points and Nolan Hirth added 9.
