Recap: Vianney rolls past Windsor (Imperial)
Recap: Vianney rolls past Windsor (Imperial)

Vianney rolled past visiting Windsor (Imperial) 59-31 Tuesday.

Bobby Braun led the way for Vianney with 24 points. Sonny Amabile led Windsor (Imperial) with 9 points and Nolan Hirth added 9.

