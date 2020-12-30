Recap: Vianney topples Troy Buchanan

Vianney toppled Troy Buchanan 60-47 Wednesday at Troy Buchanan.
Griffin St. Pierre was the leading scorer for Troy Buchanan with 24 points.
Vianney (4-3) travels to Marquette on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Troy Buchanan (4-4) hosts Holt on Friday, January 8 at 7 p.m.
