Recap: Vianney topples Troy Buchanan
Recap: Vianney topples Troy Buchanan

Vianney toppled Troy Buchanan 60-47 Wednesday at Troy Buchanan.

Griffin St. Pierre was the leading scorer for Troy Buchanan with 24 points.

Vianney (4-3) travels to Marquette on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Troy Buchanan (4-4) hosts Holt on Friday, January 8 at 7 p.m.

