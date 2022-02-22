Recap: Vianney tops Borgia

Brandon Hebrank had a game-high 34 points to lead Vianney to a 95-84 win over Borgia Tuesday at Borgia.
Also finishing in double figures for Vianney were Adam Sausele (33) and Luke Walsh (18).
Vianney (12-13) will host Chaminade on Friday at 6 p.m.
The Wildcats have won 16 games in a row and ended the Wolverines' 20-game home win streak.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Larry Hughes Jr. wasn’t eating at the golden arches Friday night, but he was going to have a happy meal.
CBC senior point guard Rob Martin scored 22 points as the Cadets overcame early foul trouble to beat SLUH for the seventh consecutive time. CBC hosts Chaminade to close out the regular season on Friday.
Granite City's strong season will send it into the postseason on a high note.
COLUMBIA, Ill. — The Columbia High boys basketball team, with just one senior on its roster, is looking forward to a bright future.
CREVE COEUR — History hangs on the walls at Chaminade’s Athletictron.
WENTZVILLE — Given a second chance, Raynard Horry was not going to come up empty again.
Adam Painter walked out of the locker room and took a long, final look at the scoreboard.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/15/2022Large schoolsLast Week1. CBC (17-6)22. East St. Louis (21-5)33. Chaminade (17-5)14. De Smet (15-7)…
CREVE COEUR — Brian Taylor has learned to let the game come to him.
