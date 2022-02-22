 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Vianney tops Borgia

  • 0

Brandon Hebrank had a game-high 34 points to lead Vianney to a 95-84 win over Borgia Tuesday at Borgia.

Also finishing in double figures for Vianney were Adam Sausele (33) and Luke Walsh (18).

Vianney (12-13) will host Chaminade on Friday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News