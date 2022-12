Eddie Smajic had a game-high 27 points to lead Vianney to a 68-58 win over Parkway West Thursday at Maryville University.

Also finishing in double figures for Vianney was Luke Walsh with 25 points. Tyler King led the way for Parkway West with 21 points.

Vianney (9-4) travels to Chaminade on Friday, January 6 at 6 p.m. Parkway West (7-3) will host Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 6 p.m.