Recap: Vianney tops St. Mary's

Adam Sausele had a game-high 36 points to lead Vianney to a 91-80 win over visiting St. Mary's Wednesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Vianney were Luke Walsh (22) and Brandon Hebrank (11). Noah Johnson led St. Mary's with 14 points, while Kaliel Boyd finished with 11 and Zyree Collins added 10.
Vianney (2-0) hosts Lutheran South on Friday at 6 p.m. St. Mary's (2-4) will host Borgia on Friday at 7 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.