Recap: Vianney tops St. Mary's

Symon Ghai posted 10 points and 16 rebounds to propel Vianney past St. Mary's 74-64 Tuesday at Chaminade.

The Golden Griffins were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 11 of 24 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Vianney were Eddie Smajic (22) and Luke Walsh (22). Zyree Collins was the leading scorer for St. Mary's with 19 points and Kaliel Boyd added 18.

Vianney (7-2) plays at home against San Antonio Central Catholic on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. St. Mary's (2-5) plays at home against Maplewood-RH on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

