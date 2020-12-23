Recap: Vianney triumphs over Mehlville

Vianney cruised to a 64-30 win over visiting Mehlville Wednesday.
-
Vashon product Fletcher asked to step away from Kentucky basketball
-
MICDS stays unbeaten with victory against Lutheran St. Charles
-
South Iron hopes loss at Vashon helps lead to bigger wins down the road
-
Miller Career keeps on rolling with win over John Burroughs
-
St. Charles West knocks off Francis Howell Central for third consecutive win
Bobby Braun led Vianney with 11 points, while Ethan Lattimore finished with 11 and Creighton Wise added 11. Christian Branson led Mehlville with 8 points.
Vianney (2-2) visits Fort Zumwalt North on Monday at 11:30 a.m. Mehlville (2-5) goes on the road to play Eureka on Monday at 9 a.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.