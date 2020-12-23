 Skip to main content
Recap: Vianney triumphs over Mehlville
Vianney cruised to a 64-30 win over visiting Mehlville Wednesday.

Bobby Braun led Vianney with 11 points, while Ethan Lattimore finished with 11 and Creighton Wise added 11. Christian Branson led Mehlville with 8 points.

Vianney (2-2) visits Fort Zumwalt North on Monday at 11:30 a.m. Mehlville (2-5) goes on the road to play Eureka on Monday at 9 a.m.

