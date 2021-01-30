Recap: Washington beats Fort Zumwalt South

Washington beat visiting Fort Zumwalt South 60-42 Saturday.
Zac Coulter led Washington with 13 points, while Brigham Broadbent finished with 11 and Jason Sides added 10. Connor Bekebrede led the way for Fort Zumwalt South with 11 points.
Washington (13-5) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (10-6) visits Fort Zumwalt North on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
