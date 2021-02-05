Recap: Washington defeats Liberty (Wentzville)

Washington defeated Liberty (Wentzville) 50-45 Friday at Liberty (Wentzville).
Jaden Betton led the way for Liberty (Wentzville) with 20 points and Gabe McCrary added 16.
Washington (15-5) will host Warrenton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (6-9) will host Battle on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
