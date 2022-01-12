Recap: Washington edges Francis Howell Central

Washington defeated Francis Howell Central 77-75 in overtime Wednesday at Washington.
Adam Painter led Francis Howell Central with 26 points, while Connor Casler finished with 19 and Traveon Williams added 19. The leading rebounder for Francis Howell Central was Adam Painter (11)
Washington (6-7) goes on the road to play St. Charles on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Francis Howell Central (3-10) travels to Blue Knights on Friday at 4 p.m.
