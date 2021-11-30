 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Washington slips past Union
0 comments

Recap: Washington slips past Union

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Washington slipped past visiting Union 59-58 Tuesday.

Matthew Seely led Union with 21 points, while Kaden Motley finished with 13 and Ryan Rapert added 10.

Washington (2-2) hosts Owensville on Monday at 7 p.m. Union (1-3) plays at Cuba on Tuesday, December 7 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News