Recap: Washington slips past Union

Washington slipped past visiting Union 59-58 Tuesday.
Matthew Seely led Union with 21 points, while Kaden Motley finished with 13 and Ryan Rapert added 10.
Washington (2-2) hosts Owensville on Monday at 7 p.m. Union (1-3) plays at Cuba on Tuesday, December 7 at 7 p.m.
