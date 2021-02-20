Recap: Waterloo breezes by Gibault

Waterloo breezed by visiting Gibault 51-32 Saturday.
Logan Calvert led Waterloo with 18 points and Ty Lenhardt added 10. Kameron Hanvey led the way for Gibault with 12 points.
Waterloo (3-1) plays at home against Triad on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Gibault (2-4) goes on the road to play Mater Dei on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
