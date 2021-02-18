 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Waterloo gets by Jerseyville
0 comments

Recap: Waterloo gets by Jerseyville

  • 0

Waterloo got by visiting Jerseyville 54-51 Thursday.

Ian Sullivan led the way for Jerseyville with 14 points and Sam Lamer added 10.

Waterloo (1-1) hosts Gibault on Saturday at 1 p.m. Jerseyville (3-2) plays at home against Quincy Notre Dame on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports