Recap: Waterloo handily defeats Civic Memorial
Recap: Waterloo handily defeats Civic Memorial

Waterloo handily defeated Civic Memorial 71-48 Wednesday at Columbia.

Logan Calvert led Waterloo with 20 points, while Ty Lenhardt finished with 18 and Ian Schrader added 16. Aslan Henderson was the leading scorer for Civic Memorial with 11 points and Adam Ogden added 11.

Waterloo (8-5) goes on the road to play Jerseyville on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Civic Memorial (2-12) will host Mater Dei on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

