Recap: Waterloo handily defeats Civic Memorial

Waterloo handily defeated Civic Memorial 71-48 Wednesday at Columbia.
-
Burton picks his spots as O'Fallon rallies past Collinsville
-
Gardner helps St. Dominic to win over Sikeston
-
Priory reserves spark huge run that leads to tournament win over host Affton
-
Thomas scores career-high 28 points to lead Summit over Hancock
-
Walker Jr.'s late free throws help SLUH over John Burroughs
Logan Calvert led Waterloo with 20 points, while Ty Lenhardt finished with 18 and Ian Schrader added 16. Aslan Henderson was the leading scorer for Civic Memorial with 11 points and Adam Ogden added 11.
Waterloo (8-5) goes on the road to play Jerseyville on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Civic Memorial (2-12) will host Mater Dei on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.