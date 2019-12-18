Recap: Waterloo handily defeats Perryville

Waterloo handily defeated visiting Perryville 67-45 Wednesday.
Ty Lenhardt led the way for Waterloo with 19 points.
Waterloo (1-6) plays at Jerseyville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Perryville (0-1) will host Grandview on Saturday at noon.
