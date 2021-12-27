 Skip to main content
Recap: Waterloo tops Gibault
Recap: Waterloo tops Gibault

Ty Lenhardt had a game-high 26 points to lead Waterloo to a 64-54 win over visiting Gibault Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for Waterloo were Logan Calvert (14) and Alex Stell (10). Kaden Augustine led Gibault with 17 points, while Kameron Hanvey finished with 12 and Hudson Blank added 10.

Waterloo (6-4) travels to Valmeyer on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Gibault (7-4) hosts Alton Marquette on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

