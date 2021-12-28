 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Waterloo triumphs over Valmeyer
0 comments

Recap: Waterloo triumphs over Valmeyer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo cruised to a 69-36 win over Valmeyer Tuesday at Columbia.

Logan Calvert led Waterloo with 20 points and Ty Lenhardt added 17. Vincent Oggero was the leading scorer for Valmeyer with 16 points and Jordan McSchooler added 11.

Waterloo (7-5) goes on the road to play Jerseyville on Tuesday, January 4 at 6 p.m. Valmeyer (0-12) hosts Lebanon, Illinois on Friday, January 7 at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News