Recap: Waterloo triumphs over Valmeyer

Waterloo cruised to a 69-36 win over Valmeyer Tuesday at Columbia.
-
Vianney's long-range shooting helps it knock off Eureka in Coaches vs. Cancer opener
-
COVID-19 complicates holiday tournaments across the area
-
Murphy caps dynamic day with 20 points in Columbia's tournament win over Civic Memorial
-
Lenhardt's offensive explosion lifts Waterloo to tournament win over crosstown rival Gibault
-
Oakville struggles in second half, falls to Mundelein in Collinsville tournament
Logan Calvert led Waterloo with 20 points and Ty Lenhardt added 17. Vincent Oggero was the leading scorer for Valmeyer with 16 points and Jordan McSchooler added 11.
Waterloo (7-5) goes on the road to play Jerseyville on Tuesday, January 4 at 6 p.m. Valmeyer (0-12) hosts Lebanon, Illinois on Friday, January 7 at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.