Recap: Webb City slips past Francis Howell

Webb City shot 66% (19 of 29) from the field, while Francis Howell was 11 of 24 (46%). Barron Duda led the way for Webb City with 18 points and Holton Keith added 11. Dwight Lomax, Jr led Francis Howell with 13 points and Donovan Sparks added 13. The leading rebounders for Webb City were Alex Martin (10) and Barron Duda (8). The leading rebounder for Francis Howell was Donovan Sparks (8)