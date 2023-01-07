 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Webb City slips past Francis Howell

Webb City slipped past Francis Howell 53-52 Saturday at Joplin.

Webb City shot 66% (19 of 29) from the field, while Francis Howell was 11 of 24 (46%). Barron Duda led the way for Webb City with 18 points and Holton Keith added 11. Dwight Lomax, Jr led Francis Howell with 13 points and Donovan Sparks added 13. The leading rebounders for Webb City were Alex Martin (10) and Barron Duda (8). The leading rebounder for Francis Howell was Donovan Sparks (8)

Francis Howell (8-6) travels to Webster Groves on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

