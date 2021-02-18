Recap: Webster Groves breezes by Francis Howell Central

Webster Groves breezed by Francis Howell Central 65-44 Thursday at Francis Howell Central.
Francis Howell Central was sloppy with the ball turning it over 20 compared to Webster Grovess five. Anthony Phiffer led Webster Groves with 20 points, while Ethan Chartrand finished with 19 and Matt Enright added 10. Myles Estrada led the way for Francis Howell Central with 22 points and Adam Painter added 10.
Webster Groves (12-4) will host Eureka on Friday at 7 p.m. Francis Howell Central (10-10) visits Timberland on Friday at 7 p.m.