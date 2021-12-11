 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Webster Groves defeats Staley
0 comments

Recap: Webster Groves defeats Staley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Webster Groves defeated visiting Staley 64-59 Saturday.

The leading scorers for Webster Groves were Matt Enright (21), Gianni Ferentinos (17), CJ Lang (11) and Ethan Chartrand (10).

Webster Groves (3-1) will host Kirkwood on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Staley (3-1) plays at home against CBC on Saturday, January 15 at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News