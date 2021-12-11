Recap: Webster Groves defeats Staley

Webster Groves defeated visiting Staley 64-59 Saturday.
The leading scorers for Webster Groves were Matt Enright (21), Gianni Ferentinos (17), CJ Lang (11) and Ethan Chartrand (10).
Webster Groves (3-1) will host Kirkwood on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Staley (3-1) plays at home against CBC on Saturday, January 15 at 7:30 p.m.
