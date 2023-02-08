Iziah Purvey had a game-high 26 points to lead Webster Groves to a 53-48 win over visiting University City Wednesday.
The Statesmen were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 19 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Webster Groves was RJ Trevino with 11 points. Jayden Creighton was the leading scorer for University City with 16 points and Kobe Jones added 10. The leading rebounder for Webster Groves was Iziah Purvey (9).
Webster Groves (9-11) plays at home against Eureka on Friday at 7:30 p.m. University City (7-12) hosts Parkway North on Friday at 5:30 p.m.